German American Bancorp. (GABC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Hovde Group reissued a hold rating on shares of German American Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 price target on shares of German American Bancorp. and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

German American Bancorp. stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.75, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.07. German American Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.76 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $116,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company, through its banking subsidiary German American Bancorp, operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and one northern Kentucky county. Its segments are core banking, trust and investment advisory services, insurance, and other.

