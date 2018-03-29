Gevo (GEVO) & Ormat Technologies (ORA) Critical Analysis

Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gevo and Ormat Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $27.21 million 0.39 -$37.22 million ($1.75) -0.27 Ormat Technologies $692.81 million 4.16 $155.48 million $3.06 18.59

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gevo. Gevo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gevo does not pay a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gevo and Ormat Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ormat Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Gevo presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,453.19%. Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $67.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.06%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Ormat Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -84.42% -40.58% -27.89% Ormat Technologies 22.44% 12.15% 6.02%

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Gevo on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants in the United States and geothermal power plants in other countries around the world, and sells the electricity it generates. The Product Segment designs, manufactures and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation and remote power units, and provide services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of geothermal, and recovered energy-based power plants. It manufactures products that produce electricity from recovered energy or waste heat.

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.