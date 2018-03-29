GeyserCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (CRYPTO:GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001642 BTC on exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $5,762.00 and $49.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000931 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 205.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001416 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 599,334 coins and its circulating supply is 46,864 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

