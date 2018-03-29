Gianpaolo Renino Sells 600 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $28,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE FDP) traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,342. The company has a market cap of $2,204.86, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.59. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.00 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.96%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

