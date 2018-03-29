Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.25% of Gibraltar Industries worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,567,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 430,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,093.75, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $258.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/gibraltar-industries-rock-stake-lessened-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.