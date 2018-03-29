Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Director Sells $437,591.66 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $437,591.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

On Friday, March 16th, John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $467,164.97.

On Monday, March 12th, John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $472,064.69.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) opened at $74.78 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,628.32, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205,983 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,910,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,015 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,927,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,450 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,461.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,317,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,969 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,128 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Citigroup raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.35 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-director-sells-437591-66-in-stock.html.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.