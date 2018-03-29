Glassbridge Enterprises (GLAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 30th.

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) remained flat at $$1.19 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.20. Glassbridge Enterprises has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Glassbridge Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glassbridge Enterprises stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Glassbridge Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:GLAE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Glassbridge Enterprises were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage services worldwide. The company offers solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

