GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 1,560 ($21.55) target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($26.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.41) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($18.38) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a GBX 1,775 ($24.52) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,541.82 ($21.30).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,388 ($19.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65,630.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,618.87. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($23.83).

In other news, insider Sir Roy Anderson acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($17.66) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.36 ($9,923.13). Also, insider Victoria Whyte sold 5,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($17.89), for a total value of £67,327.05 ($93,018.86). Over the last three months, insiders bought 591 shares of company stock valued at $756,678 and sold 23,765 shares valued at $31,152,709.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

