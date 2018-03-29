Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.31% of Brixmor Property Group worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $116,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Horgan bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $67,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,768.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $195,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 201,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,515.71, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

