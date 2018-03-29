Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $13.64 Million Stake in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.39.

Avago Technologies General IP (NASDAQ AVGO) traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,509. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Avago Technologies General IP has a one year low of $208.44 and a one year high of $285.68. The stock has a market cap of $100,375.47, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Avago Technologies General IP will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $48,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total value of $2,441,174.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,675 shares of company stock worth $25,376,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. Profile

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

