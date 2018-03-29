Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,309 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ruud sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $772,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $135,400.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,173 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

DTE Energy Co (DTE) traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.99. 47,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,621.96, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.19. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

DTE Energy Company is an energy company. Its segments include Electric, which consists of DTE Electric Company, which is engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan; Gas, which consists of DTE Gas Company, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan; Gas Storage and Pipelines, which consists of natural gas pipeline, gathering and storage businesses; Power and Industrial Projects, which consists of projects that deliver energy and utility-type products and services to industrial, commercial and institutional customers, and sell electricity from renewable energy projects; Energy Trading, which consists of energy marketing and trading operations, and Corporate and Other, which includes various holding company activities and holds certain non-utility debt.

