Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,864 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of Hasbro worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President John Frascotti sold 47,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $4,621,988.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 85,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barbara Finigan sold 20,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,004,677.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ HAS) traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $84.78. The company had a trading volume of 289,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,991. The company has a market capitalization of $10,439.62, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $116.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

