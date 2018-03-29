Glenn Henry Stevens Sells 5,350 Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Stock

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) CEO Glenn Henry Stevens sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $39,643.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,093,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Henry Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Glenn Henry Stevens sold 24,893 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $180,225.32.

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 108,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $290.75 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luzich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 1,505,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 871,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 865,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 656,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 261,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

