Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,581 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 989,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,880,105,000 after buying an additional 25,053,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 212.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,874,000 after buying an additional 47,353,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 609.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after buying an additional 42,243,011 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,463,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,864,881,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,262,682,000 after buying an additional 753,152 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT) opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $722,086.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. UBS set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

