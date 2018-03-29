Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Gold Pressed Latinum has a total market cap of $72,120.00 and $234.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.58 or 0.04458820 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00055052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00031280 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00579201 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00077789 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00052952 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00035677 BTC.

About Gold Pressed Latinum

Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt Jane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. The official website for Gold Pressed Latinum is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm.

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Trading

Gold Pressed Latinum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Gold Pressed Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Pressed Latinum must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

