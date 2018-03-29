Goldman Sachs set a €6.15 ($7.59) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENEL. HSBC set a €5.80 ($7.16) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS set a €6.05 ($7.47) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.67) price target on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($7.41) price target on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.80 ($7.16) price target on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.85 ($7.22).

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of Enel (BIT ENEL) opened at €4.93 ($6.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50,120.00 and a PE ratio of 20.54. Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($5.14) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.90).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Enel (ENEL) a €6.15 Price Target” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/goldman-sachs-analysts-give-enel-enel-a-6-15-price-target.html.

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transport, and sells electricity; produces and distributes gas; and engages in the transport, storage, and regasification of LNG.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.