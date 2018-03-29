Goldman Sachs Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €54.30 Price Target

Goldman Sachs set a €54.30 ($67.04) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.78 ($83.68).

Symrise (SY1) opened at €64.64 ($79.80) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,270.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($90.72).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

