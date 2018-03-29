Goodomy (CRYPTO:GOOD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.00

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Goodomy has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goodomy has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $35.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goodomy token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00604397 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006374 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004311 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003414 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002483 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Goodomy Token Profile

GOOD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,350,000 tokens. The official website for Goodomy is goodomy.com. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goodomy Token Trading

Goodomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Goodomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goodomy must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goodomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

