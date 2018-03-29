Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Major Shareholder Franklin Resources Inc Sells 655,660 Shares

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 655,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $7,048,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 25,953 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $279,254.28.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. 84,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,390. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $17.25.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

