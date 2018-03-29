Visteon Corp (VC) Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,201 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Visteon worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 1,539 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $190,251.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.37. 85,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,296. The firm has a market cap of $3,770.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $91.20 and a 52 week high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.09). Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

