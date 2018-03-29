Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,766 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS set a $86.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 438,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,716. The company has a market capitalization of $7,966.18, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $72.18.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.30%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/gotham-asset-management-llc-sells-88766-shares-of-jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec-updated.html.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.