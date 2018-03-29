Graft Trading Down 12.6% This Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Graft has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $35,180.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00714719 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013165 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00036682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00147734 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00182289 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft’s total supply is 905,386,655 coins and its circulating supply is 167,744,693 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is not presently possible to buy Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

