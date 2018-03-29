Great Ajax (AJX) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

News stories about Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Great Ajax earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4312109289873 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Great Ajax (AJX) traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,279. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.47, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. is an externally managed real estate company. The Company is focused on acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of re-performing and non-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. Its segment is focused on non-performing mortgages and re-performing mortgages.

