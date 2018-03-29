Great Elm Capital (GECC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

GECC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $97.68, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $65,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

