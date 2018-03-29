Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) & Loma Negra (LOMA) Financial Comparison

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ: GLDD) and Loma Negra (NYSE:LOMA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Loma Negra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock -4.45% -6.64% -1.79% Loma Negra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Loma Negra shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Loma Negra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $702.50 million 0.40 -$31.26 million ($0.51) -8.96 Loma Negra $926.54 million 2.73 $96.03 million N/A N/A

Loma Negra has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Loma Negra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 1 1 0 2.50 Loma Negra 0 4 0 0 2.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.17%. Loma Negra has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.29%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than Loma Negra.

Summary

Loma Negra beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is a provider of dredging services. The Company provides dredging services in the East, West and Gulf Coasts of the United States and around the world. It operates in two segments: Dredging Operations, which involves enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock, and Environmental & Remediation Operations, which provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors. It has interest in Amboy Aggregates, which is involved in mining sand from the entrance channel to New York Harbor for providing sand and aggregate for use in road and building construction, and for clean land fill; Lower Main Street Development, LLC (Lower Main), which is engaged in land development and sale business, and TerraSea Environmental Solutions (TerraSea), which is engaged in the environmental services business.

Loma Negra Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. It also provides railroad cargo transport services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel or raw materials. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Loma Negra Holding GmbH.

