Grubman Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,400 ExxonMobil (XOM)

Grubman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC set a $80.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,514,366. The firm has a market cap of $312,300.94, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExxonMobil has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. ExxonMobil’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is currently 66.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

