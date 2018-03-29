Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (AVAL) to Issue $0.03 Special Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA (NYSE:AVAL) declared a special dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0288 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has raised its dividend by an average of 46.9% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2,900.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.62. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a Colombia-based holding company primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the acquisition, purchase and sale of stocks, bonds and other securities of companies active in the financial sector. The Company provides a variety of financial services and products across the Colombian market, ranging from traditional banking services, such as loans and deposits to pension and severance fund management, as well as the provision of legal representation services.The Company owns such subsidiaries as Banco de Bogota SA, Banco Popular SA, among others.

