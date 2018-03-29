GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Takes Position in Credicorp (BAP)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000. Credicorp makes up about 1.3% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp (NYSE BAP) traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,024. The company has a market cap of $17,681.42, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Credicorp has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $237.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.87%. research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.75.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

