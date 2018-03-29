Guess? (GES) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Guess? (NYSE:GES) received a $17.00 price target from analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Guess? stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 1,631,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,718.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. Guess? has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

