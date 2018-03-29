Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $18.90 Million Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 147.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,687 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Fortinet worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,785,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,394,000 after buying an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,027,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ FTNT) traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 379,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,960.73, a PE ratio of 310.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 89,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $4,031,188.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,608,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,405,199.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,887.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,190 shares of company stock worth $7,114,541. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fortinet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortinet from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

