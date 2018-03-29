Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (MYN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.37% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the period. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE MYN) opened at $12.03 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $13.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

