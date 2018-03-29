Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,147 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.29% of B&G Foods worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE BGS) opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1,679.10, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.19. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

B&G Foods announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

In other B&G Foods news, CEO Robert C. Cantwell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $264,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,834.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa E. Maskal sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $293,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

