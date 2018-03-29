Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 4,783 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $402,632.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $610,725.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE GWRE) traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 487,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,271. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $55.26 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $6,026.71, a P/E ratio of -219.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,236,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,145 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,666,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

