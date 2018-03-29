Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 760 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 109.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.82. 2,046,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308,328. The firm has a market cap of $146,109.41, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 86.32%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $2,946,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,532,908.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.68.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

