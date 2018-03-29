Guncoin 1-Day Volume Tops $614.00 (CRYPTO:GUN)

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Guncoin has a market capitalization of $754,647.00 and $614.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Guncoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002840 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00100526 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012220 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000559 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Guncoin Profile

Guncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 206,866,078 coins. The official website for Guncoin is www.guncoin.info. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “GunCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. It focuses on firearms commerce. “

Guncoin Coin Trading

Guncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Guncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guncoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

