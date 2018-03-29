Halcyon (HAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $380,698.00

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Halcyon has a market cap of $380,698.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Halcyon has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Halcyon coin can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.58 or 0.04458820 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00055052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00031280 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00579201 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00077789 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00052952 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00035677 BTC.

Halcyon Coin Profile

HAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 5,686,751 coins. Halcyon’s official website is halcyon.top. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev.

Halcyon Coin Trading

Halcyon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Halcyon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halcyon must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halcyon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

