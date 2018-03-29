Halliburton (HAL) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News articles about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oilfield services company an impact score of 46.6106827251252 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,284,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The company has a market cap of $41,015.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is -135.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $54.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Halliburton news, Director Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 29,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,596,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robb L. Voyles sold 5,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $297,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,184. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

