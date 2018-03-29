Halloween Coin Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (HALLO)

Halloween Coin (CURRENCY:HALLO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Halloween Coin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Halloween Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Halloween Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Halloween Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.78 or 0.04336330 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001253 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012856 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007292 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012292 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Halloween Coin

HALLO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2016. Halloween Coin’s total supply is 264,675,423 coins.

Halloween Coin Coin Trading

Halloween Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Halloween Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halloween Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halloween Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

