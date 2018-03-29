A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.30% of A. O. Smith worth $31,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William P. Greubel sold 17,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,187,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $716,554.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,272.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,635 shares of company stock worth $7,149,622 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.24. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,716.01, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.45 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

