Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 30,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises 1.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.47% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $81,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,584,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 160,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $105.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,731.27, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.99 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Linda A. Mason sold 7,718 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $726,649.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 1,141 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $107,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,685 shares of company stock worth $5,838,539 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

