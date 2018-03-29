Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 237,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,097,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 247,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,821 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 753,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,344 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanmi Financial (HAFC) traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $30.95. 73,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,839. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,027.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $54.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.59%. equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank conducting general business banking, with its primary market encompassing the Korean-American community, as well as other ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

