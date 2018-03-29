Hannover Rueck (HVRRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hannover Rueck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HVRRY. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannover Rueck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hannover Rueck from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

HVRRY stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. 474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850. Hannover Rueck has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,191.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Hannover Rueck Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE is a reinsurance company. The Company operates through two segments: Property & Casualty reinsurance and Life & Health reinsurance. The Company under the Property & Casualty reinsurance segment is engaged in marine and aviation reinsurance, credit and surety reinsurance, business written on the London Market, as well as direct business and facultative reinsurance.

