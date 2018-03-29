Hartford Quality Bonds ETF (HQBD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Hartford Quality Bonds ETF (NYSEARCA:HQBD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA HQBD remained flat at $$48.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 164. Hartford Quality Bonds ETF has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

