Harvest Masternode Coin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (HC)

Harvest Masternode Coin (CURRENCY:HC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Harvest Masternode Coin has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. Harvest Masternode Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,626.00 worth of Harvest Masternode Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Masternode Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00709289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012809 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00146009 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00184052 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin Profile

Harvest Masternode Coin’s total supply is 2,553,737 coins. Harvest Masternode Coin’s official Twitter account is @HarvestMnCoin. The Reddit community for Harvest Masternode Coin is /r/harvestcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harvest Masternode Coin is www.harvestcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Harvest Masternode Coin

Harvest Masternode Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Harvest Masternode Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Masternode Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Masternode Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

