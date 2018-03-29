Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,326 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 52,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Boeing (BA) traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,554. Boeing has a 1 year low of $175.47 and a 1 year high of $371.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $188,976.00, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.95 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Vetr cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $373.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.39.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

