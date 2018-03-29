Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €126.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €126.00 ($155.56) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($253.09) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($228.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($185.19) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($197.53) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($191.36) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €154.00 ($190.12).

zooplus (ZO1) opened at €150.40 ($185.68) on Monday. zooplus has a one year low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a one year high of €200.15 ($247.10). The stock has a market cap of $1,300.00 and a PE ratio of 168.99.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

