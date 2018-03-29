Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give VTG (ETR:VT9) a €52.00 Price Target

VTG (ETR:VT9) received a €52.00 ($64.20) target price from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VT9. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on VTG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($53.70) price target on VTG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($53.09) price target on VTG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on VTG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VTG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.72 ($57.68).

Shares of VTG stock opened at €45.30 ($55.93) on Thursday. VTG has a fifty-two week low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €50.70 ($62.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,210.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42.

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

