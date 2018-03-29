HB Fuller (FUL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $713.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.98 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Shares of HB Fuller (FUL) traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 292,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,451.59, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. HB Fuller has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Longbow Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HB Fuller from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

