HC Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,249 Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.3% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 772.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE HON) opened at $143.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $110,499.17, a PE ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

Honeywell International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

