Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $15.27 Million Holdings in Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,400 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hospital Co. of America were worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Hospital Co. of America by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 423,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,267,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,865,000 after buying an additional 188,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hospital Co. of America alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 28,650 shares of Hospital Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,655.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 389,855 shares in the company, valued at $39,402,644.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $5,052,547.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,284,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,918 shares of company stock worth $48,186,093 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Argus set a $97.00 target price on shares of Hospital Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospital Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hospital Co. of America from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospital Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Shares of Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.35. 750,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,861. The firm has a market cap of $34,091.12, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. Hospital Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.25. Hospital Co. of America had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

WARNING: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $15.27 Million Holdings in Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/hca-healthcare-inc-hca-shares-sold-by-her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-updated.html.

Hospital Co. of America Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospital Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospital Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.